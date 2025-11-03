Rights body alleges Pakistani forces behind enforced disappearances of civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 3 A human rights organisation has alleged that Pakistani security forces have forcibly disappeared three more Baloch civilians in Balochistan, adding to the rising number of enforced disappearances reported across the volatile province.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture targeting Baloch civilians.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that between October 30 and 31, Pakistani security forces conducted a raid on a house in the Bahaman area of Turbat city, located in the Kech district of Balochistan. During the operation, three individuals were forcibly disappeared from their homes.

The victims have been identified as Yasir, Waheed Ahmed and Zareef Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Paank unequivocally condemned the brutal daylight murder of a young Baloch student, Abdul Rehman, by Pakistan-backed death squads in Tump district.

“We have received deeply disturbing reports indicating this was not a random act of violence by ‘unknown men,’ but a targeted, extrajudicial execution carried out by state-sponsored death squads backed by Pakistani forces. The execution of a student in his own shop, deliberately in front of his father, is a tactic of terror designed to silence, intimidate, and collectively punish the Baloch populace,” the rights body stated.

Paank described the horrific incident as a stark illustration of Pakistan's policy of using proxy militias to carry out its war against the Baloch people, creating a manufactured “law and order situation” to justify its own violence.

“When state-backed actors can murder with such brazen impunity, it is not a failure of law and order, it is the implementation of it. This act is a violation of the fundamental right to life and exposes the complete collapse of the justice system in Balochistan,” the rights body stressed.

Last week, Paank strongly criticised the abduction, torture, sexual assault, and subsequent extrajudicial killing of Baloch woman Nazia Shafi, the brutal abduction and torture of her mother, and the enforced disappearance of her brother by Pakistani forces in the Panchi area of Panjgur district.

“This incident is not a random act of violence; it is a calculated act of terror designed to silence and subjugate the Baloch people. The abduction and violation of women is a well-documented tool of state oppression in Balochistan, used to inflict collective punishment and break the will of the nation. This crime constitutes multiple, severe violations of both Pakistani and international human rights law,” the rights body stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor