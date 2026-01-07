Rights body raises alarm over escalating attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Jan 7 The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation against religious discrimination, has expressed grave concern over the escalating attacks on minority communities across Bangladesh.

The rights body stated that communal violence has been increasing at an alarming rate as the February national election in Bangladesh approaches.

Highlighting the growing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh last year, the council in a statement said, "In December alone, there were at least 51 incidents of violence. Among them were 10 cases of murder, 10 cases of theft and robbery, 23 incidents involving the seizure of homes, business establishments, temples, and land, as well as looting and arson. Additionally, there were 4 cases of detention and torture due to religious defamation and false accusations by accomplices, 1 attempted rape, and 3 instances of physical abuse."

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, traders from Bangladesh's Charsindur Bazar formed a human chain under the local market association, calling for swift identification and arrest of those responsible for the killing of 40-year-old Hindu grocery store owner Moni Chakraborty.

The association stated that community members were increasingly living in fear following attacks on minority homes and businesses in Chittagong and Pirojpur districts in December 2025, a report in bne IntelliNews detailed

Citing local police officers, the report said, Chakraborty was attacked near Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila of Narsingdi district on Monday night while returning home after closing his shop. He collapsed at the scene and was declared dead after being rushed to Palash Upazila Health Complex.

Hours earlier on the same day, another Hindu businessman, 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi, was shot dead in public in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore district.

Amid escalating attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, another Hindu man died after jumping into a canal in a bid to save his life from a mob that accused him of robbery in Mohadevpur upazila of Naogaon district, Bangladesh's Bengali newspaper Daily Manobkantha reported.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Mithun Sarkar, lost his life in the disturbing incident, which unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in the Chakgori area of the upazila.

This marked the seventh incident in 19 days and the third incident this week, highlighting a disturbing surge in violence targeting Hindu communities throughout Bangladesh.

Earlier on Saturday, another Hindu man, Khokon Chandra Das, died after being brutally attacked by a mob of miscreants in Damudya Upazila of Shariatpur district.

Last week, 40-year-old Bajendra Biswas was shot dead by a colleague in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district.

On December 24 last year, Bangladeshi media reported the killing of another Hindu youth, identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, who was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union in Bangladesh.

Also on December 18 last year, a 25-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in a mob lynching incident over false blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh.

Earlier on December 26 ,2025, India voiced grave concern over the "unremitting hostility" against minorities in Bangladesh -- including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists -- and asserted that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in its neighbourhood.

