Rights body raises concern about human, sex trafficking in Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has released a study that identifies Pakistan as a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking.

The study titled "Modern slavery: Trafficking in women and girls in Pakistan" reveals how economically vulnerable women and under-age girls are targeted in particular.

An HRCP press release issued on Wednesday said, "Although it is difficult to determine the magnitude of the crime--given lack of reliable data--HRCP is particularly concerned over the network of trafficking that exists internally, spanning sex trafficking, forced child labour, bonded labour, forced begging and forced marriage. Economically vulnerable women and under-age girls are targeted in particular."

The study explains why it is difficult to address trafficking compared to other human rights violations--from the dearth of reliable data on trafficking and constant underreporting to the lack of implementation of existing anti-trafficking legislation.

"Moreover, the pervasive lack of awareness of the various dimensions of trafficking, and gaps in coordination among stakeholders such as the FIA and law enforcement agencies, are added challenges," the HRCP release added.

The report recommends that an effective system to collect, compile and report data on the dimensions of human trafficking be developed as a matter of priority. The capacity of law enforcement agencies to identify and report trafficking must also be strengthened immensely, the HRCP said.

Finally, the rights group said the government must allocate adequate resources to implement anti-trafficking laws, encouraging better coordination among stakeholders, with targeted interventions for groups that are specifically vulnerable to trafficking.

( With inputs from ANI )

