Rights body slams Pakistan court for rejecting Baloch activist Mahrang's bail

Quetta, Nov 19 Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) again rejected the bail plea of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) central organiser Mahrang Baloch, along with other leaders and activists, despite the absence of concrete evidence, the human rights body said on Wednesday.

The ruling follows months of custody for Mahrang Baloch, as well as BYC leaders and activists Bibagar Baloch, Sibgatullah Shah Ji, Beebow Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch -- a prolonged detention that has sparked human rights concerns.

"Yesterday, on 18 November, bail proceedings were conducted in ATC Court Quetta concerning multiple FIRs registered against the detained leadership of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). During these hearings, one of the most troubling developments occurred in FIR 89/25, where bail for all leaders was rejected," read a statement issued by the BYC.

"The State of Pakistan argued that BYC leaders had provoked individuals who later broke the Civil Hospital gate and collected the corpses. However, there is no credible or legally admissible evidence linking the BYC leadership to this incident. In fact, several individuals implicated in the same case have already been granted bail," the statement added.

The BYC condemned the decision, noting that Pakistani law clearly upholds the principle of consistency -- when bail is granted to co-accused in the same case or in similar circumstances, others must be treated the same way. This fundamental principle, the rights body alleged, was disregarded completely.

"The judge's conduct throughout the proceedings reflected evident bias, and the decision in FIR 89/25 stands in clear contradiction to established legal standards," the rights body asserted.

Highlighting the outcomes of Tuesday's hearings, the BYC mentioned that while Mahrang Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch were granted bail in 10 FIRs, their pleas were rejected in the remaining cases. Additionally, Bibagar Baloch, Sibgatullah Shahji, and Beebow Baloch were granted bail in 9 FIRs, with bail denied in the others.

"Despite these setbacks, our resolve remains firm. This unjust decision will be challenged in the High Court. The struggle for justice continues, and the state's attempts to silence peaceful political activists will not succeed," the rights body asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor