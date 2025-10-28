Rights body slams 'politically motivated' charges against journalist in Pakistan

New York, Oct 28 Human Rights Watch (HRW), a US-based advocacy group, voiced concern over the upcoming indictment of journalist Matiullah Jan, known for his reporting on police abuse, by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court on October 31, describing the charges as "politically motivated".

The rights body called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately drop the "baseless" charges against Jan under several sections of the country's 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act and for alleged narcotics possession.

"Pakistani journalists have in recent years increasingly faced serious obstacles to their work, including harassment, threats, assault, arbitrary arrest and detention, enforced disappearance, and killings. The authorities have increasingly pressured editors and media owners to stifle critical reporting," the HRW stated.

According to the rights body, Pakistani authorities have filed about 689 cases so far in 2025 under the draconian and overbroad 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, often targeting journalists, as well as under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It added that television channels critical of the government have experienced signal disruptions during broadcasts of opposition rallies.

"The Pakistani authorities' prosecution of Matiullah Jan appears to be a heavy-handed attempt to silence critical journalism. The government should drop the charges and stop using the criminal justice system to punish journalists for doing their jobs," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at HRW.

Several domestic and international journalists and civil society organisations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, International Federation of Journalists, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, have urged the Pakistani authorities to drop the charges against Jan.

The HRW stressed the need for Pakistani authorities to conduct prompt, impartial, and effective investigations into recent attacks and dubious prosecutions of journalists.

The Government of Pakistan, the rights body said, should amend or annul laws and rescind official policies that violate the right to freedom of expression and media freedom.

It added that authorities should instead promote an environment for public debate and free expression in the face of threats from extremist groups and government officials.

"The Pakistani government needs to stop harassing and unjustly prosecuting journalists and ensure they can report freely without fear of retaliation. The authorities should recognise the value to Pakistani society of those reporting on human rights issues rather than trying to muzzle them," Gossman emphasised.

