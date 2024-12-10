Rights body urges Pakistan to uphold constitutional rights, highlights rising threats to freedom of expression

Lahore [Pakistan], December 10 : On Human Rights Day, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called on the state to urgently uphold the fundamental rights enshrined in Pakistan's Constitution.

In a press release, the commission highlighted several critical issues, including the increasing pressure on rights like freedom of expression and peaceful assembly over the past year. It stressed the need for immediate attention to economic and climate justice, the cessation of enforced disappearances, and the end of custodial torture.

https://x.com/HRCP87/status/1866380558667784222

HRCP expressed grave concern about the deterioration of people's right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. It pointed out that raids on homes, preventive detentions, and the use of excessive and illegal force against protesters have become commonplace.

This includes individuals marching against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, as well as opposition political workers. The commission noted that while there had been tacit censorship, it has now given way to direct measures, particularly in the digital space, with the government imposing stricter regulations and banning social media platforms. The temporary disappearances of journalists and activists have further limited the space for investigation, advocacy, and dissent.

The HRCP also reminded the government of the economic struggles faced by vulnerable workers and peasants. It urged the state to prioritise the right to decent work, recognising that this right is linked to issues such as fair wages, connectivity for gig workers, land rights for landless peasants, and clean air for all, particularly in urban areas and for daily-wage workers.

Furthermore, HRCP emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of the most vulnerable and excluded groups in societywomen, children, religious minorities, transgender persons, the elderly, refugees, internally displaced persons, and persons with disabilities. These groups' fundamental rights must be protected at all costs, the commission reminded on this significant day dedicated to human rights.

Human rights violations in Pakistan have been a significant concern over the years. These violations include restrictions on freedom of expression, the press, and assembly, as well as abuses against minority groups, women, and marginalised communities. Journalists and activists often face threats, harassment, and violence for speaking out against the government or military.

Additionally, religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadis, experience discrimination and violence, including forced conversions and attacks on places of worship. Women and girls suffer from gender-based violence, including honour killings, domestic abuse, and limited access to education and healthcare in some areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor