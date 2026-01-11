Rights group accuses Pakistan's military of trying to legitimise enforced disappearance

Quetta, Jan 11 The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistan’s military media wing of trying to legitimise enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, terming the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) latest press conference a "systematic effort" to justify state repression in Balochistan, local media reported.

In a statement, the BYC said that ISPR Director General's remarks "once again confirmed" that state policies in Balochistan remain unchanged and the state institutions continue to use "various terminologies and narratives" to justify human rights violations, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BYC stated that political and human rights organisations were singled out during the press briefing, including activists who have continued to voice their concerns against disappearances "despite arrests, FIRs, threats and continuous state violence". They stated that no new information was shared and that the press conference depended on an "old, worn-out scripted narrative" aimed to divert attention from documented abuses.

The BYC spokesperson stated that ongoing allegations made against the BYC and its leader, Mahrang Baloch, were part of the campaign that has increased in recent months. The group stated that "identical, baseless and false allegations" had been made several times; however, the DG ISPR "has failed to prove even a single accusation".

The group slammed the reporters present during the press conference, stressing that they did not raise critical questions and that "journalism itself appeared paralysed." The BYC stated that reporters, "sitting under the shadow of guns", appeared unable to ask logical or probing questions.

The group said lawyers, civil society groups and human rights organisations have consistently stated that enforced disappearance is illegal and said that the media trials of victims and activists cause "fear, expand repression and paralyse Baloch society." It vowed to highlight each case until people are produced before courts, saying no authority has the right to declare any individual a criminal "at gunpoint."

Last week, a Pakistani court acquitted BYC's Deputy Organiser Lala Abdul Wahab Baloch and 11 other activists, a development which the BYC described as a legal relief after a “prolonged and politically motivated trial”.

According to the BYC, Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Naim Akhtar of the Karachi City Court ordered the acquittal after the prosecution failed to substantiate the charges. Those acquitted include Sarfraz Baloch, Zain Baloch, Aftab Baloch, Qazi Amanullah, Murad Baloch, Waheed Baloch, Ahmed Nisar, Ehsan Hameed, Sajid Baloch, Aamir Baloch, and Ahsan Faraz Baloch.

The BYC alleged that despite the acquittal in the same case, several other BYC leaders, including its chief organiser, Mahrang Baloch, remain incarcerated.

"The judiciary continues to exercise its authority in a manner that keeps these leaders detained, raising serious concerns about justice, prolonged incarceration, and the use of legal processes to suppress political dissent," the BYC stated.

The rights body mentioned that the case, registered under the Pakistan Penal Code on January 18, 2025, had remained under trial for nearly a year. The court, it said, concluded that the allegations were "unsubstantiated" and "granted an honourable acquittal" to all the accused.

“The arrests stemmed from rallies announced by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee on January 25, 2025, observed as ‘Baloch Genocide Day.’Demonstrations were held across Balochistan and in Karachi, including Lyari and Sharafi Goth, Malir,” the BYC noted.

During the crackdown, the BYC stated that its leaders, women, and activists were reportedly subjected to violence and detained under what were described as fabricated cases.

