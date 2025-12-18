Rights group accuses Yunus govt of misusing terror law to silence press in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 18 A leading international human rights organisation condemned the recent arrest of a senior journalist in Bangladesh under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), asserting that the use of “terror legislation” to suppress freedom of expression and association violates international law.

The criticism came after senior Bangladeshi journalist Anis Alamgir was reportedly taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) without specific charges and subsequently placed on a five-day remand on December 15 in a case filed under the ATA.

Citing media reports, human rights organisation Amnesty International stated that Alamgir was arrested following a complaint alleging that he and four others had used their social media accounts and other media platforms to support the Awami League.

Condemning the incident, Rehab Mahamoor, a member of Amnesty International, stated that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government should facilitate freedom of expression ahead of the February 2026 elections in the country rather than misuse anti-terror laws to silence dissent.

"Anis Alamgir's arrest continues an alarming trend of individuals being targeted for being perceived to support activities of the now-banned Awami League. Rather than misusing anti-terror legislation to silence people expressing their views and opinions, the interim government and authorities should instead be facilitating freedom of expression and association, including in the lead up to elections," Mahamoor stated

She called on the Yunus-led interim government to respect its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and immediately release Alamgir.

"The ATA was amended in May this year, by the interim government, to ban the activities of the Awami League. Since its amendment, the ATA has been used against people purported to support the Awami League, including journalists such as Monjurul Alam Panna. The use of terror legislation to stifle freedom of expression and association is a violation of international law," Amnesty International stated.

The rights body called on the Yunus-led interim government to take all necessary steps to ensure an environment that protects and fosters the human rights of all, regardless of their perceived political affiliations, ahead of the February 2026 elections.

It added that authorities must end the "use of draconian legislation to infringe on freedoms which are essential to the functioning of a rights respecting society."

