Rights group reports another Baloch student forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Dec 12 Another Baloch student was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid an increasing wave of enforced disappearance across the province, a leading human rights organisation said on Friday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned on December 7, Noor Bakhsh, a student and resident of Killi Qambrani, Saryab area in the provincial capital Quetta, was forcibly taken from his home by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department.

Highlighting atrocities in Balochistan, the rights body on Thursday stated that at least three Baloch civilians, including two students, had fallen victim to enforced disappearance at the hands of CTD from the same region in Quetta.

Paank revealed that on December 6, Aftab Baloch, a student, was abducted by the CTD. Additionally, on December 7, another student, Ibrar Qambrani, and a labourer, Ali Dost Qambrani, were forcibly taken from their respective homes by the CTD.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, addressing a seminar marking International Human Rights Day, Sabiha Baloch, Central Leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), said that while the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the UN General Assembly guarantees fundamental rights to all, the people of Balochistan are denied even the basic right to life.

She stressed that in times of severe oppression by Pakistani authorities, Baloch people must “preserve their ideology, spread awareness, and strengthen unity starting from their families and communities”.

According to Sabiha, Pakistan uses violence, fear, tribal conflicts, and narcotics to suppress the Baloch people in their struggle against human rights abuses.

She highlighted that Pakistani authorities have imprisoned BYC members for nine months on “fabricated charges”, while continuing enforced disappearances, torture, night raids, and forced displacements across Balochistan.

Sabiha urged society to expose and socially boycott those collaborating with the Pakistan-backed death squad, accusing them of dividing the community and aiding oppression.

Concluding the session, she called on all segments of Baloch society to work collectively to end violence and genocide, raise their voices for the disappeared, and continue resistance until the Baloch regain “unity, humanity, and control over their land”.

