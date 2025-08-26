Rights groups call on Germany to take immediate action on Afghan refugees' deportation from Pakistan

Berlin [Germany], August 26 : Several human rights groups from across the world have jointly addressed a letter to Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, calling for immediate action to relocate over 2000 Afghan refugees from Pakistan, Khaama Press reported on Monday.

As per the report by Khaama Press, over 2,000 Afghan refugees in Pakistan face deportation. Rights groups urge Germany to act quickly, reduce visa delays, and ensure safe relocation to avoid further danger.

Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders, Caritas, the German Bar Association, and Doctors Without Borders are among the several organisations which have jointly addressed a letter to Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, calling for immediate action to ensure the safe transfer of these vulnerable individuals.

The signatories urged the German government to drastically shorten the duration of security screenings and visa processing. They are also demanding rapid evacuation of Afghan refugees who have already been promised protection and resettlement in Germany, Khaama Press reported.

Referring to these organisations, Khaama Press highlighted that Germany holds a special responsibility toward these individuals. Several of these refugees face threats due to their past involvement in promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Afghanistan. Their trust in Germany, the letter states, must not be betrayed.

The letter gave a call for closer cooperation to prevent further deportations and arbitrary detentions. It stressed the importance of securing a safe and humane exit for those facing imminent danger.

However, Khaama Press reported that Germany's Interior Minister has cited security concerns as a reason in the delay of immediate relocations. It also referred to reports indicating Pakistani police of having raided refugee shelters and forcibly returning some Afghans to Afghanistan, thereby putting them at serious risk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor