Rights groups raise alarm over rise in executions of Afghan migrants in Iran

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 : Human rights groups have expressed serious concern over the growing number of executions of Afghan migrants in Iran, warning of rising injustice and lack of fair trials, Khaama Press reported.

According to Iranian human rights organisations, at least 85 prisoners have been executed in Iranian prisons in the month following the Israel-Iran ceasefire. The Hengaw Human Rights Organisation reported that six of those executed were Afghan citizens, though their identities and charges were not disclosed.

The rest included 15 Lur prisoners, 12 Turks, 12 Kurds, and six Baluch. Six individuals were also executed on charges of "spying for Israel," though it remains unclear whether any of them were Afghan nationals.

Hengaw and other human rights groups say executions of Afghan citizens in Iran have sharply increased in recent years. In the first six months of 2025 alone, at least 40 Afghan nationals were executed, while 73 were executed in 2024, Khaama Press noted.

Iran's broad application of the death penalty, including against Afghan migrants, has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights groups. They describe Tehran as one of the world's leading enforcers of capital punishment, Khaama Press reported.

While many of these executions are reportedly tied to drug trafficking or political charges, rights monitors continue to raise alarms about opaque judicial processes. Trials often lack transparency and basic legal safeguards, raising serious concerns about due process for vulnerable individuals, including Afghan migrants, according to Khaama Press.

Amid these concerns, Iran's Foreign Ministry said President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent comment about visiting Kabul was a personal gesture, not an official diplomatic plan, according to Khaama Press.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated, "There are no official plans for President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Afghanistan at this time." He added that the president's recent comment expressing willingness to visit Kabul was "a personal expression of goodwill," not part of any scheduled visit.

According to Khaama Press, the clarification follows remarks made by Pezeshkian to Foreign Ministry officials on Sunday, where he said he was "ready to travel to Kabul" to open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul also shared Pezeshkian's statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, prompting speculation about whether Tehran may be considering a shift toward formal engagement with the Taliban-led administration.

Khaama Press further reported that Baghaei addressed these speculations, stating, "Tehran has not made any decision on the matter yet," in reference to potential recognition of the Taliban government. He also said Iran respects Russia's recent move to recognize the Taliban regime but clarified that Iran has taken no similar step so far.

Diplomatic observers cited by Khaama Press believe the clarification signals Iran's cautious approach as it seeks to balance potential outreach to Afghanistan with regional sensitivities and broader international expectations.

Analysts noted that any future visit by Pezeshkian, if officially planned, would carry significant diplomatic weight, influencing Afghanistan's standing and Iran's strategic posture in the region.

