Rights groups rally against China's planned 'mega embassy' in London

London [UK], February 9: A large protest took place in London against China's planned "mega-embassy" at the former Royal Mint Court, near the Tower of London.

The rally was organised by Tibetan, Uyghur, Chinese, and Hong Kong rights groups, who raised concerns that the embassy could be used by Beijing to monitor and intimidate dissidents living abroad, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Around 4,000 protesters gathered at the site, as they voiced their opposition to China's proposal to build its largest diplomatic facility worldwide.

The Chinese government purchased the historic site in 2018 with plans for an embassy ten times the size of a regular one. The development would also include cultural exchange centres and 225 apartment units.

Around 30 human rights organizations joined the demonstration, with many participants wearing black and covering their faces. They waved flags and held placards with messages like "UK Government, don't reward repression. Say no to China's super embassy" and "Stop Chinese secret policing in the UK."

Tensions rose when protesters clashed with police, who were seen trying to maintain order as the crowd spilled across the intersection. At one point, a woman was reportedly dragged into a police van, prompting others to block it and demand her release, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly breaching Section 14 conditions, which restrict protesters to designated areas. They were later released.

The protest occurred just days before a crucial inquiry session on the embassy project, scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The protestors' actions reflect ongoing concerns about China's growing influence abroad and its treatment of dissidents.

The Tower Hamlets Council has rejected the planning application for the embassy twice, temporarily halting the project. In October, British Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State Angela Rayner revealed that she would take charge of the decision regarding the embassy's future, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

A public inquiry will take place from February 11-18, led by a planning inspector. Following the inquiry, Rayner will determine whether or not the project should receive approval, according to a statement from the council.

