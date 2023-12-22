Rihanna: I want to do a tour when there's new music

Los Angeles, Dec 22 Singer Rihanna will not start touring until her new music is ready.

Rihanna took a break from performing for several years after releasing her 2016 album 'Anti' and heading out on tour, but she has since made a return to the spotlight with a performance at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year and releasing new track 'Lift Me Up' from the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

"Well we're always gonna go back on tour.(But) I feel I want to do a tour when there's new music. We already know what that's gonna be, with the songs that I've performed on my last tour. That was a long time ago," she told Access Hollywood, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I feel like it's only fair that my fans get what they've been waiting on, which is new music. After that, let's just like, blow everything up."

The 35-year-old singer has been working on the new album for the last few years, and she's admitted trying to make the record "perfect" has led to delays.

She added: "I realised that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it's going to keep taking forever and maybe it'll never come out and no, I'm not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can't say them out loud yet."

Previous reports suggested Rihanna is aiming to get the album released in 2024 ahead of a 2025 tour, but the singer has been insisting she has no idea about a possible timeline.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', she said: "They (the fans) are waiting. I'm excited to actually put new music out but I don't have any updates for you on that yet."

