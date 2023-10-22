Rihanna planning a major comeback tour

Los Angeles, Oct 22 ‘Love The Way You Lie’ hitmaker Rihanna may be on maternity leave, but she is planning a massive comeback tour for 2024-2025 after striking a deal worth $38 million with Live Nation.

The singer already has two albums of new material to release, reports Mirror.co.uk.

One insider said, “Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation. The deal was created to facilitate a world tour and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family. She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.”

Rihanna and her rapper fiancee A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August.

As per Mirror.co.uk, they are already parents to 18-month-old RZA. Rihanna, 35, revealed she was expecting another baby during her Super Bowl show in February by leaving the zip of her outfit undone to reveal her growing belly.

The singer has been enjoying lots of family time since then but Rihanna hasn’t let her career slip, trusting her team to make all the necessary preparations for her music return.

The star isn’t in a hurry to rush back though because in recent months, she has become a billionaire and the world’s richest female musician, thanks to the success of her cosmetics range.

