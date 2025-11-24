Rijiju meets Bhutan PM, granted audience by King; highlights deep India-Bhutan ties, spiritual connect

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 24 : Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday met with Bhutan's leadership and reflected on the enduring depth of the India-Bhutan partnership, after he held discussions with the country's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and was later granted an audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Rijiju, who is on a visit to Bhutan, said it was a "great pleasure" to meet Prime Minister Tobgay, emphasising that the interaction highlighted the values and friendship that define the close relationship between the two nations.

"Great pleasure meeting H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan. The exchange reflected the depth of India-Bhutan friendship & the values we continue to uphold together. Deeply touched by Bhutan's sincere reverence for the Holy Buddha Relics, which continue to inspire harmony & connection between our peoples," the Minister said.

Rijiju also shared that he received an audience with the King of Bhutan, during which he conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed appreciation for Bhutan's deep spiritual reverence for the Holy Buddha Relics, which were recently taken to Thimphu for public exposition.

"I'm honoured to receive an audience with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. I conveyed warm greetings of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, thanked for reverence of the Bhutanese people for the Holy Buddha Relics, appreciated deep spiritual and connections between India and Bhutan, and congratulated Bhutan's leadership on the success of the Global Peace Prayer Festival," Rijiju said in another post on X.

He added that the King expressed gratitude for the exposition of the Holy Buddha Relics in Thimphu and recalled the significance of Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Bhutan earlier this month.

Earlier this month, PM Modi visited Bhutan for a two-day state visit aimed at further strengthening the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

During the visit, PM Modi participated in the 70th birth anniversary celebrations of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and joined the King and the Fourth King at the Kalachakra 'Wheel of Time' empowerment initiation at Thimphu's Changlimithang Stadium, part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025 attended by over 30,000 devotees.

Meanwhile, the sacred exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha from India, which has been underway in Thimphu, has been officially extended for one week at the gracious request of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The exposition, which has drawn thousands of devout pilgrims, will now continue until November 25, a release from the Ministry of Culture said.

