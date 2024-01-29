Rishi Sunak announces ban on disposable vape to prevent addiction among children

London [UK], January 29 : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a ban against disposable vaping in the country, aiming to tackle the rise in vaping among youth and protect the health of children.

According to the UK government, the measure comes as part of the government's response to its consultation on smoking and vaping, which was launched in October last year.

Recent figures show the number of children using vapes in the past 3 years has tripled. Use among younger children is also rising, with 9 per cent of 11-15-year-olds now using vapes.

Disposable vapes have been a key driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping, with the proportion of 11-17 year-old vapers using disposables increasing almost nine-fold in the last two years.

The long-term health impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine contained within them can be highly addictive, with withdrawal sometimes causing anxiety, trouble concentrating and headaches. While vaping can play a role in helping adult smokers to quit, children should never vape, the statement read.

The new announcement provides fresh powers for the UK government to restrict flavours that are "specifically marketed" at children and ensure that manufacturers produce plainer, less visually appealing packaging. The powers will also allow the government to change how vapes are displayed in shops, moving them out of sight of children and away from products that appeal to them, like sweets.

To crack down on underage sales, the government will also bring in new fines for shops in England and Wales that sell vapes illegally to children. Trading standards officers will be empowered to act 'on the spot' to tackle underage tobacco and vape sales. This builds on a maximum 2,500 euro fine that local authorities can already impose, the statement added.

Additionally, vaping alternatives such as nicotine pouches will also be outlawed for children who are increasingly turning to these highly addictive substitutes.

UK PM Rishi Sunak, while making the announcement on Sunday, said that one of the most worrying trends is the rise in vaping among children, and action needs to be taken before it becomes 'endemic'.

"As Prime Minister, I have an obligation to do what I think is the right thing for our country in the long term. That is why I am taking bold action to ban disposable vapes - which have driven the rise in youth vaping - and bring forward new powers to restrict vape flavours, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops," Sunak said.

"Alongside our commitment to stop children who turn 15 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes, these changes will leave a lasting legacy by protecting our children's health for the long term," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor