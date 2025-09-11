Rising cases of sexual abuse reveals Pakistan's systemic failure in child protection mechanism: Report

Sydney, Sep 11 A massive rise in cases of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse in Pakistan has been recorded this year showcasing the country's systemic failure in child protection mechanisms, a report revealed on Thursday. Pakistan witnessed a 20 per cent increase in reported child sexual abuse (CSA) cases between January-June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to Sahil's Cruel Numbers report.

As many as 1956 cases were reported in the first six months of 2025, which included 605 abductions, 192 missing children, 950 CSA cases, and 34 instances of child or compensation marriages.

"Deep-rooted stigma, fear of retaliation, and entrenched inefficiencies within law enforcement ensure that countless cases remain hidden. Families often choose silence over seeking justice, knowing that the system designed to protect their children may instead re-traumatise them," a report in Greek City Times detailed citing the data from Islamabad-based Sahil which has been working since 1996 on child protection, especially against child sexual abuse, in Pakistan.

"The reasons behind the reported surge are multifaceted. Part of the increase stems from improved reporting mechanisms and awareness campaigns led by NGOs such as Sahil and VoicePK.net, alongside heightened media attention that encourages families to come forward. Yet these improvements in visibility do not fully explain the rising prevalence of abuse. Socioeconomic pressures — including rising inflation, unemployment, and pervasive poverty — have rendered children in low-income households particularly vulnerable. These vulnerabilities are compounded by digital exposure, as children encounter predatory threats on social media and other online platforms. Equally critical is the persistent weakness of Pakistan’s legal and protective framework," it added.

According to the report, child protection laws exist in Pakistan, however, its implementation remains ineffective. Offenders take advantage of loopholes and systemic apathy, acting with near impunity. Sahil's methodology showcases the reliability of its statistics. The organisation has gathered data from over 80 newspapers in Pakistan, confirming incidents with police reports when feasible, and divides cases into categories like sexual abuse, kidnapping, child marriages, sodomy, rape, and missing children. However, the dependence on media reporting demonstrates the limitations of official statistics. Abuse that is not reported in newspapers as either incidents happen in remote areas or due to deliberate suppression goes unrecorded.

"Punjab province accounts for a staggering 72 per cent of reported cases, influenced by its population size, stronger media networks, and active NGO presence. Yet experts warn that this should not be interpreted as a uniquely high incidence; rather, it reflects where abuse is more likely to be documented. Sindh, reporting 15–17% of cases, shows a similar pattern: urban centres like Karachi see higher visibility, while rural districts remain largely invisible. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan contribute 7–8 per cent and 3–4 per cent of cases, respectively, but these figures almost certainly underrepresent the actual situation. Sparse media coverage, traditional community-based dispute resolution, and weak institutional oversight leave countless cases unreported in these regions," Paul Antonopoulos wrote in Greek City Times.

Children aged between 11–15 years constitute as the most vulnerable group, accounting for roughly one-third of all reported cases. In contrast to common perceptions, majority of children are threatened not by strangers in public spaces but by trusted people within their immediate environment. Nearly 47 per cent of the cases occurred in the home of victim and 16 per cent took place at the residence of the perpetrator. The likelihood of justice is minimal even if families of victims overcome fear and report incidents to authorities.

The report added, "Approximately 83 per cent of cases are formally registered with police, yet conviction rates remain distressingly low, hovering between 5–10 per cent. Legal proceedings are plagued by delays, dragging on for years while exhausting the financial and emotional resources of families. Witness intimidation is rampant, particularly when perpetrators hold social, political, or economic influence within their communities. Pakistan’s lack of witness protection mechanisms leaves victims and their families exposed to ongoing threats, perpetuating a cycle of silence."

