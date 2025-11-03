Beijing, Nov 3 The 'Rising Dragon' fireworks display in Tibet has left consequences that may reverberate for decades across the damaged grasslands of the Tibetan Plateau near Gyantse County. The incident underscored broader contradictions between China’s rhetoric of ecological civilisation and the reality of exploitation; corporate greenwashing and environmental destruction; artistic expression and cultural insensitivity; short-term spectacle and long-term sustainability, a report cited on Monday.

“On September 19 at precisely 4:30 pm, the remote Tibetan Plateau near Gyantse County in Shigatse witnessed an event that would ignite a firestorm of controversy, extending far beyond the 52-second spectacle it produced. Against the backdrop of the sacred Himalayan peaks, 1,050 fireworks erupted across the mountainside between altitudes of 4,670 and 5,020 m, forming a dragon-shaped cascade of coloured smoke and fire,” a report in Myanmar’s media outlet 'The Irrawaddy', detailed.

“Dubbed ‘Rising Dragon,’ this pyrotechnic display — a collaboration between outdoor brand Arc’teryx and internationally renowned Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang was intended as an artistic tribute to nature’s majesty. Instead, it became a stark reminder of the Tibetan Plateau’s precarious environmental position and the growing tensions between commercial spectacle and ecological responsibility in one of Earth’s most fragile ecosystems,” it added.

According to the report, nearly a month after the incident, findings from the Shigatse Municipal Investigation Team in Tibet confirmed that the brief event had damaged 30.06 hectares of grassland, destroying soil and turf layer structures through flattening operations, human trampling, and vehicle movement. It added that the firework residue, plastic debris, and other materials were inadequately cleared, while bright flashes and loud noise caused temporary disturbance to wildlife in the area.

The report asserted that beyond environmental devastation, the incident inflicted deep cultural wounds on the Tibetans, for whom the Himalayan mountains are not just geographical features but sacred abodes of protective deities.

The incorporation of dragon imagery, it said, strongly associated with Chinese identity on sacred Tibetan land, deepened the sense of cultural insensitivity.

"As the Tibetan Plateau continues warming at twice the global rate, as glaciers retreat and permafrost thaws, as grasslands degrade and water security deteriorates for billions downstream, the world can no longer afford to treat this fragile ecosystem as a stage for publicity stunts or development fantasies. The sacred mountains of Tibet, home to protective deities in Tibetan cosmology and critical water sources in hydrological reality, demand not fireworks tributes but genuine protection—protection from the very forces that claim to honour them," the report noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor