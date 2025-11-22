Rising Kabul-Islamabad tensions fuel crackdown on Afghan migrants in Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 22 : Rising tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified difficulties for Afghan migrants living in Pakistan, with several reporting a spike in harassment and forced removals, Tolo News reported. Migrants say the strained political climate has increasingly shaped their day-to-day treatment.

According to Tolo News, some Afghan migrants allege that police mistreatment has grown more severe in recent weeks. Hamed, an Afghan migrant in Pakistan, said, "Pakistani police severely harass Afghan migrants. They arrest them on roads, in shops, and in their homes. They extort bribes and demand large sums of money."

His account reflects the wider concerns expressed by many Afghans who say roadside detentions and home raids have become more common.

Adding to these concerns, another migrant, Malik Awwal Khan Shinwari, said pressure escalated after Islamabad instructed undocumented Afghans to leave the country. "The Pakistani government has ordered all Afghan migrants to leave the country, and because of that, Afghans are being forcibly returned from Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh," he stated.

His remarks highlight how government directives have translated into increased removals across multiple provinces.

Tolo News also pointed to a video circulating on social media, though it could not independently verify the time or location. The footage appears to show Pakistani police chanting slogans against Afghan migrants during a public gathering and calling for their removal.

In response to these developments, migrant rights advocates have warned against politicising the issue and stressed the importance of upholding international obligations. Mohammad Khan Talebi Mohammadzai, a migrant rights activist, said, "The mass and forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan constitutes a violation of the principle of non-refoulement. Arbitrary arrests carried out by the country's security apparatus are in breach of international law."

His comments underline growing legal concerns surrounding the treatment of Afghan migrants.

Tolo News additionally reported that some Pakistani media outlets have previously claimed that authorities were offering rewards for information on the whereabouts of Afghan migrants, adding to fears of targeted crackdowns.

