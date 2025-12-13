Rising smartphone use among Afghan children raises health, family concerns

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 : Growing dependence on smartphones among children has emerged as a major concern for families across the country, with parents, doctors and educators warning about its long-term impact on mental, physical and social well-being, Tolo News reported.

Eight-year-old Hafiz, who spends much of his time on his phone, said, "I've learned English, and I watch YouTube to learn more."

While digital platforms offer learning opportunities, parents report that constant screen time has made it difficult to set boundaries.

Concerned about his children's growing attachment to mobile devices, Hafiz's father said he has imposed strict limits, allowing screen use for only two hours a day.

Another Kabul resident, Abdul Rashad Qadiri, echoed similar worries, stressing the need for parental control.

"There must be a set time for them, like I've done. If children become too dependent on phones and technology, they drift away from the love of their parents and families," he said, according to Tolo News.

Families across Afghanistan say they are struggling to strike a balance between the benefits of technology and the risks that come with overuse.

What began as a simple communication tool has evolved into a virtual world that increasingly dominates children's daily lives, raising concerns about safety, behaviour and emotional development.

Medical professionals have also raised alarms over the health consequences of excessive smartphone and social media use among children.

Dr Mohammad Pezhman Siddiqi warned that prolonged screen exposure can deeply affect young minds.

"Children often end up living in a completely separate world. It affects their behaviour, speech, and even their way of thinking," he said, Tolo News reported.

Another physician, Shakeel Yousafzai, highlighted the physical effects linked to excessive screen time.

"Too much screen time leads to eye redness, irritation, and excessive blinking in children. These physical issues are becoming more common," he said.

The debate over children's smartphone use has gained global attention, with Australia recently becoming the first country to ban social media access for those under 16 years in an effort to curb digital dependency among children and teenagers.

In Afghanistan, while many children remain glued to their screens, others can still be seen playing in parks and open spaces, away from phones and social networks.

Observers say these moments reflect a return to real-world interaction, outdoor play and a childhood shaped by nature rather than screens, Tolo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor