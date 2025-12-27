"Risky": Zelenskyy accuses Belarus of surrendering its sovereignty to Russia's aggressive ambitions

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 27 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday accused Belarus of surrendering its sovereignty to Russia's aggressive ambitions, citing Russia's use of Belarusian territory to launch drone attacks on Ukraine.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy addressed drone-related issues in a staff meeting, focusing on countering Russian Shahed drone strikes.

"I held a Staff meeting. The focus was on all drone-related issues, including countering Russian Shahed drone strikes, our Drone Line, and deep strikes. First and foremost, we are documenting Russians attempting to dodge our interceptors' defensive positions by crossing into neighboring Belarus. Risky for Belarus. We saw steps involving Oreshnik, and we now see assistance with Shahed drones. Regrettably, Belarus is surrendering its sovereignty to Russia's aggressive ambitions," he posted.

This development comes as Russia is reportedly stationing nuclear-capable Oreshnik missiles in eastern Belarus, potentially bolstering its strike capabilities across Europe.

Zelenskyy further accused that Shahed drones are being placed on residential buildings in Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, posing risks to civilians, adding that "Minsk must stop playing these games."

Zelenskyy urged Belarus to stop this practice, emphasising disregard for human life. He also plans to inform partners and prepare joint responses.

"According to our intelligence, the equipment that is used for strikes against Ukraine and located in Belarus along the border is also mounted on residential buildings. Antennas and other equipment helping to guide Shahed drones toward targets in our western regions are literally put on the roofs of ordinary five-story apartment blocks. This is an absolute disregard for human life, and Minsk must stop playing these games. We will inform our partners and prepare joint responses," he added.

Zelenskyy also discussed improving financing for interceptor production and drone distribution to troops, and implementing changes to increase production capacity.

"Second, we discussed in detail the issue of financing the production of interceptors and the structure of their delivery to the troops. There is criticism coming directly from units regarding the distribution of drones. I instructed the First Deputy Prime Minister, together with the Minister of Defense and Unmanned Systems Forces command, to modernize the drone distribution system so that more units can be supplied with the necessary number of drones," he added.

The Ukrainian President said that the General Staff and Ministry of Defense were tasked with updating Ukraine's air defense strategy for better infrastructure protection and frontline defense.

"Third, for the next Staff meeting, I tasked the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense with developing amendments to our air defense strategy and presenting what additional steps are needed to provide greater capabilities to our unitsboth in protecting infrastructure and in defending frontline positions," posted Zelenskyy.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2004598396510785565?s=20

Zelenskyy is engaged in high-stakes diplomacy aimed at ending the nearly four-year war. Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida (Mar-a-Lago) on Sunday, December 28, 2025. They will discuss a 20-point peace plan and potential US security guarantees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor