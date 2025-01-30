Ro Khanna, Rich McCormick to chair India's Caucus in US Congress

Washington DC [US], January 30 : Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican Lawmaker Rich McCormick will co-chair the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans in the US House of Representatives in the new Congress, according to an official release.

Representatives Andy Barr and Marc Veasey will continue as vice co-chairs. Congressmen Brad Sherman, who formerly served as chair, will continue to serve as chair emeritus, the release stated.

"A strong partnership with India is critical for our economy and national security. It is an honour to continue serving as co-chair of the India Caucus and to welcome Rep. Rich McCormick as the caucus's new co-chair. Rep. McCormick has supported policies to strengthen the US-India relationship, and I look forward to working with him. I am grateful to Reps. Veasey and Barr for their continued leadership in the role of vice co-chairs," said Rep. Ro Khanna

The caucus is a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers committed to strengthening the relationship between the United States and India. In the new Congress, the members will continue working to strengthen partnerships between policymakers and the Indian American diaspora communities and advance our shared defence and national security goals. The caucus grew to a record number of 145 members in the 118th Congress, with 35 new members joining under the leadership of Rep. Ro Khanna and former co-chair Rep. Michael Waltz, the release stated.

McCormick, who represents the 7th Congressional District of Georgia expressed his support to strengthen US and India relationship.

"I have the great privilege of serving many hard-working Indian Americans in my district and will continue to strengthen our relationship with India. The dedication, innovation, and contributions of this diaspora enrich our community and strengthen the bonds between our two nations. Together, let's continue to champion the values of opportunity and collaboration that define both America and India," Rich McCormick said.

As per the release, Congressman Andy Barr said that US-India partnership is built on shared value of democracy, economic freedom, and security cooperation.

"Strengthening this relationship is critical to advancing our mutual interests in trade, technology, and defense. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to further deepen the ties between our two great nations and to support the vibrant Indian American community that contributes so much to our country," Andy Barr added.

Marc Veasey, who represents the 33rd Congressional District of Texas, said, "As the proud representative of Texas' 33rd district, home to a vibrant and growing community of Indian and Indian American families, I am honoured to continue serving as vice co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India. I look forward to furthering the strong ties between the United States and India. The Indian American diaspora has made invaluable contributions to our nation, and I remain committed to fostering deeper partnerships that enhance both our economies and national security. Together, with our Chair, Rep. Ro Khanna, I know we will continue to build a strong relationship based on shared values."

