Road accident claims 17 lives in China

Published: January 8, 2023

Beijing, Jan 8 Seventeen people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Nanchang County in China's Jiangxi province on Sunday.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the local authority.

