Road accident claims one life, injures five in Western Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 10 In a rare accident, three motorbikes collided with each other in the western Afghanistan Badghis province, killing one on the spot and injuring five others provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said Wednesday.

The deadly mishap took place in the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw on Tuesday evening due to the carelessness of the motorists, the official said, adding all five injured people, some in critical conditions, have been shifted to the nearby hospital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Earlier, 17 commuters lost their lives and two others were injured as their cars were involved in accidents in the northern Badakhshan and eastern Ghazni provinces, respectively, on Monday.

On Tuesday, a local police officer said that a total of 11 travellers lost their lives and another sustained injury as their vehicle plunged into a ravine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

The deadly mishap took place in Darayem district on Monday afternoon due to the carelessness of the driver, killing 11 passengers on the spot, including seven of one family, district police chief Sayed Mir Khangar confirmed.

Earlier, six people lost their lives and another was injured as a car collided with a bus in the eastern Ghazni province on Monday morning.

On September 2, provincial police spokesman Qari Abdul Sattar said that eight travellers lost their lives and four others were injured as their car turned turtle in northern Afghanistan's Jawzjan province.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly mishap, the official added that the accident took place in Aqcha district on September 1, killing eight passengers on the spot and injuring four others

Trampling the traffic rules and regulations, the driver took 12 passengers in a car, while its capacity is no more than five people, the official added.

Road accidents have claimed more than 100 lives in Afghanistan over the past couple of weeks, and the deadliest accident was registered in August in the western Herat province when 79 passengers lost their lives.

