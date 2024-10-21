Road accident kills driver, injures 14 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Oct 21 The driver of a mini-bus lost his life and 14 commuters sustained injuries as the vehicle plunged into a ravine in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, provincial police spokesperson Mohammad Yunus Yusufzai said on Monday.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident that occurred on Sunday night, the police official said that the carelessness of the driver claimed his life on the spot and left 14 injured, some in critical condition, who were hospitalised in the neighbouring Nangarhar province.

A similar traffic accident had claimed three lives and injured 11 others in the Central Daykundi province last week.

Road accidents are frequent in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, challenging terrains, overloading, overtaking, and speeding.

Some 2,000 people lost their lives and about 6,000 others were injured in 4,270 road accidents in Afghanistan over the past year, official data showed.

