Road accident kills five in Afghanistan

Faizabad (Afghanistan), July 18 Five travellers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as a Land Cruiser jeep turned turtle in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Wednesday, a statement from the provincial police office said.

The statement released Wednesday night said the deadly accident took place outside the provincial capital Faizabad city.

Four of the injured commuters were in critical condition, the statement said, without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similarly, a deadly road crash left 17 passengers dead and 34 others injured in the northern Baghlan province on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor