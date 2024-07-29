Road accident kills seven in Afghanistan

Kabul, July 29 At least seven people including women and children were killed due to a road accident in west Afghanistan's Herat province, state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Monday.

The road mishap took place in the province's Adraskan district on Sunday night as a passenger car collided with a truck, the report said.

In another development, four commuters have lost their lives with three others injured in a road accident in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of the eastern Nangarhar province, local police said.

Road accidents are a leading cause of deaths in the war-ravaged Asian country due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, difficult terrains, overloading, overtaking or overspeeding, Xinhua news agency reported.

