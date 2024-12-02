Road collision kills two in Japan's Mie prefecture

Tokyo, Dec 2 A head-on collision between a passenger car and a truck in Japan's Mie prefecture has left an elderly couple dead and caused severe injuries to the truck driver.

According to local police, the accident happened around 7.20 p.m. local time on Sunday on a single-lane road in a mountainous area in Matsusaka City, where the two vehicles collided on a curve, Xinhua news agency reported.

The driver of the car and his wife, who was in the passenger seat, suffered severe injuries and were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The truck driver sustained a serious injury, fracturing his right leg, according to the police.

Authorities were investigating the details and cause of the accident.

