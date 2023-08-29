‘Roadies’: Vashu may get chance to re-enter the show, but with a catch

Mumbai, Aug 29 Due to the price of the ‘Kaand’, Vashu was eliminated during the vote out, but now the Joker ‘Kaand’ has given Priyanka immunity. Vashu however, has a chance to get back, that is if Priyanka gives up her immunity as only ‘Karm’ can pay the price of ‘Kaand’.

The vote out was an intense session with the prospect of immunity granting some contestants a strong leverage over others, protecting them from elimination, but at the price of seeing their fellow Gang members getting voted out. Few have the chance to get back, and Vashu is one of the lucky ones.

Or maybe, he is in fact bad luck in another guise as his chance of getting back includes Priyanka opting to let go of her hard won immunity. Either she gets lucky and Vashu gets back in, or they both pack their bags and go home.

Sonu Sood has been clear enough in explaining the rules, and what Priyanka has been given is not an ultimatum, but a choice that is born of her own will. Priyanka is opting to go for the big risk and says ‘yes’.

Already, the odds have not been very much in favour of Priyanka to begin with as her argument with Pihu and the confrontations that followed haven’t exactly worked out in her favour.

Notoriety isn’t something that exactly gives you a good chance, and Priyanka has gotten plenty of it as it is. The Gang Leaders are silent, simply nodding because they know and understand the stakes.

It is a 50-50 chance on the surface, but in fact the odds are almost always against the contestants because immunity once won is not something gained back so easily. What is lost is lost, and what is won can very easily be lost.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ is available on MTV and JioCinema.

