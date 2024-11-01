Rocket fired from Lebanon kills 2 in Israel
By IANS | Published: November 1, 2024 12:53 AM2024-11-01T00:53:15+5:302024-11-01T00:55:06+5:30
Jerusalem, Nov 1 A 60-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son were killed on Thursday by a rocket reportedly fired from Lebanon that struck an olive grove near the kibbutz of Afek in northern Israel.
They were residents of the Arab-Israeli city of Shfaram, located near Afek, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israel's state-owned Kan TV News.
The attack followed a barrage of 25 rockets fired from Lebanon to several regions in northern Israel, which injured a woman lightly on a highway near Afek.
Earlier in the day, five people, including four Thai nationals and an Israeli, were killed by a rocket that hit an apple orchard near the town of Metula in northern Israel.
