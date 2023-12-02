Rockets found hidden under UN relief supplies in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has reported that in an operation carried out by forces from the 7007th Battalion of its 261st Brigade's combat team, dozens of rockets were found hidden under UNRWA (UN Relief Workers Agency in Gaza) boxes in the north of the Gaza Strip.

About 30 Grad missiles (Russian-made self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launchers) were also found under the boxes.

Recently, the IDF reported that its forces, in coordination with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and Border Police, arrested 15 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria overnight.

The forces also confiscated 5,000 shekels in cash (USD 1,350) intended for funding terrorism, M-16 rifles, incendiary materials and dozens of illegal vehicles. (ANI/TPS)

