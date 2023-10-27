Rockstar Anirudh’s ‘Iru Pernum Nadhigal’ from ‘Minmini’ is a feel-good road trip song

New Delhi, Oct 27 Renowned Tamil composer Anirudh Ravinchander (also called Rockstar Anirudh) has dropped the video of his latest musical outing, ‘Iru Pernum Nadhigal’ from the film ‘Minmini’. A heartfelt, emotional, and feel-good track, the song is ideal for cruising down the road on your bike.

There is a sense of longing as well as healing spirituality in the song, as ‘Iru Pernum Naghigal’ shows two childhood friends taking a road trip to Ladakh, surrounded by serene beauty high up in the splendor of its ground mountains.

While the movie’s details are kept under wraps, there is a level of spirituality that is involved here as the track and its accompanying music video highlight some sort philosophical undertones. There is a level of subtlety and serenity in the lyricism, as it harbours a rooted optimism with a very somber almost melancholic feel.

Anirudh’s own composition at this point cannot be doubted. As his creative genius was on display in front of the audiences in the soundtracks of both the Bollywood mega-blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, and the Tamil blockbuster film ‘Leo’, Anirudh’s experimental nature also is highlighted here.

Though serene throughout, the song harbours a very somber tone where it primarily utilises acoustic instrumentation and mixes it up with synthesisers. Genre wise the song is pretty tough to classify because it breaks standard nomenclature. It mixes up rock riffs, folk, film music, and romantic music, avant-garde, among others.

Nevertheless, ‘Iru Pernum Naghigal’ employs almost no electronic element except in its production. This is mainly done to subdue the guitar riffs that play out in small bursts. ‘Minmini’ is written and directed by Halitha Shameem, and if the video is anything to go by then its primary themes involve introspection and emotional drama.

