Rohit Shetty says actors today are insecure, need social media validation

Mumbai, Dec 20 Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has spoken about how the new generation of actors need social media validation.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, powerhouse duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit will be seen getting candid on the couch.

Talking about why young actors take so much time to accept a role, Rohit and Ajay remember their times when the leading stars would work on their instincts and didn’t rely on social media for validation.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar asked: “What do you think about the newer generation of actors? Do you think they have that fighting spirit?

Rohit replied: “I think too much insecurity or too much validation they need from social media, from people they don't know. I think they are very insecure, I mean I don't know why, but maybe they have their own thing because they are born in this generation.”

Karan added: “I love that when you go to Ajay or Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay, after a point, I mean I am not saying that this is sacrosanct, I think they go on their instinct, they will say mujhe 20 minutes mein kahaani bata do and after 20 minutes they understand the world of the film because they have an understanding, today you go to these younger actors.

“I am not saying they are wrong, but they want to ghuso into every scene, dialogue, they want a detailed narration and then they take too long to get back to you and you are waiting. With the older generation of actors you get that response immediately.”

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

