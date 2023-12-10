Rohitashv Gour: For creative inspiration, I'd venture into the mountains

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actor Rohitashv Gour shared how he ventures into the mountains seeking creative inspiration, and said as a 'Pahadi', he feels deeply connected to the mountains.

On the International Mountain Day, Rohitashv, who hails from Shimla, shared his deep connection with the natural wonders, and a memory of his favourite mountain holidays.

Talking about the same, Rohitashv shared: “I come from Shimla, known as the 'Queen of Hills', a place blessed with nature's wonders – stunning Himalayan views, lush greenery, serene lakes, and delightful weather. As a 'Pahadi', I feel deeply connected to the mountains; trekking feels like second nature to us.”

The ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame actor said: “Whenever I sought creative inspiration, I'd venture into the mountains, finding the pure air brought out the best in me. During summer vacations, my friends and I would explore river valleys, trying our luck at fishing.”

The ‘PK’ actor said he cherishes watching the crystal-clear water flowing from the melting ice of the Himalayas.

“Even if I have just a few days off during summers, I always make it a point to visit Shimla and soak in its mesmerising natural beauty,” added the ‘Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge’ actor.

He is currently seen as Manmohan Tiwari in the sitcom ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’.

In the current track of the show, Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) finds himself in an unexpected situation when he encounters a frantic scientist running away from a group of menacing goons. The scientist hastily hands Vibhuti a cryptic note that eventually reveals itself as an address. Deciphering the riddle embedded within, Vibhuti embarks on a journey where he stumbles upon a captivating locket which can make humans invisible.

Enthralled by the locket's potential, Vibhuti, mischievous at heart, begins to use its powers to play tricks on Tiwari (Rohitashv) and other residents of the modern colony. Simultaneously, hidden from view, Vibhuti embarks on a mission to fulfill Angoori's desires (Shubhangi Atre).

As Vibhuti covertly grants Angoori's wishes, the residents of the modern colony believe that whatever she utters becomes a reality. This newfound belief swiftly turns Angoori into an overnight sensation, revered for her apparent mystical abilities.

However, the escalating fame inadvertently catches the attention of an infamous Don. Misinterpreting Angoori's reputed powers, the Don kidnaps her.”

The show airs on &TV.

