Rohitashv Gour recounts his first meeting with Rajkumar Hirani

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actor Rohitashv Gour, who made a notable appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' has opened up on his equation with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and reminisced about his first audition for the latter's television show.

Gour essayed the character of a deceptive visa agent in SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani-starrer comedy drama.

In a candid revelation, he recalled his first meeting with Hirani.

"I first met him back in 1997 when I arrived in Mumbai to audition for one of his shows on DD1. Unfortunately, that show never made it to the screen. However, Rajkumar assured me of future opportunities in his projects, and 'Dunki' is one such instance," he said.

The 'Dhoop' actor shared that he collaborated with Hirani on one of his renowned anthology series, 'The Bestsellers,' where he played a leading role.

"Our bond remains strong to this day. The day of shooting for 'Dunki' was a delightful experience. Hirani Ji introduced me to Abhijat Joshi, the film's writer, and Taapsee. I was pleasantly surprised when Taapsee mentioned recognising me from 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' and being an avid viewer of the show. It was beyond my imagination that I would land a role in such a significant film, and everything unfolded so swiftly (laughs). It was truly an amazing coincidence and an exhilarating experience for me," added the 'Lapataganj' actor.

Rohitashv is currently seen as Manmohan Tiwari in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'.

It airs on &TV.

