"Role of Indian diaspora important for the development of the state," says Odisha Law Minister

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 10 : Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan hoped that through the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the Indian diaspora is presented with an opportunity to understand the history and culture of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Harichandan added that he hoped in the future of Odisha's development, the diaspora would play an important role.

"The best thing is, the Honourable Prime Minister has given an appeal to the Indian diaspora across the globe, that in the development of the nation, development of the state, development of the eastern part of India, the role of the Indian diaspora is very much important. So he invited them to come visit and understand the heritage, culture and history of India as well as Odisha and to understand the possibilities of different entrepreneurship, and different aspects of Odisha so that in the future course of development, because it's Odisha and because it's Bharat, at least their involvement would be there," he said.

The Minister said that through the Prime Minister's appeal, the diaspora would help in the creation of 'Viksit Bahrat' (Developed India) and 'Viksit Odisha' (Developed Odisha).

"By anticipating that involvement, by anticipating their participation in the development process, the Honorable Prime Minister has appealed to them to come to India frequently and come with other people also to motivate other people to come to India so that at least a natural bonding would be developed between them and their origin of their family. And at least that will help both Odisha as well as India to develop and in the formation of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha, they would have a great contribution," he said.

Harichandan said that he hoped that the diaspora would heed the request of PM Modi to explore and help develop Odisha.

"The PM has appealed for that. I think it will be accepted by the people who are present here and who are also not present here and looking at this from a distance over this media and other communication mediums, at least they will accept it happily and the same thing will be followed," he said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor