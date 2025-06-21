"Rolled out our mats for wholesome puppy yoga session": Australian High Commission celebrates Int'l Yoga Day in unique way

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, stated that the Australian High Commission celebrated International Day of Yoga by involving puppies in the yoga session. He stressed that this yoga session reminded them that "wellness works best with a wag and a smile."

The video shared by Green showed people showering love on the puppies while performing yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

While sharing the video of the yoga session on X, Philip Green stated, "In the land that gifted the world #yoga, we decided to bring a little paw-sitivity to our practice! This #InternationalYogaDay, we rolled out our mats for a wholesome #puppy #yoga session with some furry friends. It reminded us: wellness works best with a wag & a smile."

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/1936262115825766576

Earlier in the day, Philip Green OAM performed yoga during the International Day of Yoga event led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi's Nehru Park. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and envoys of various nations performed yoga during the event.

"Kicked off the morning with a refreshing and energising stretch at @MEAIndia's #YogaDay event, led by none other than External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar. What a fantastic way to celebrate #InternationalYogaDay2025," Philip Green OAM posted on X.

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/1936325920580653537

Speaking to ANI, Philip Green stated, "Yoga is one of those features that Australians think about as core to India's culturey, Yoga is one of India's gifts to the world, and this is an opportunity for us to remind ourselves of that, but also to recall how valuable yoga can be in one's everyday practise. It's growing in prominence in Australia, and I think this International Day will only serve to cause it to grow more."

EAM Jaishankar said that he and the diplomatic corps performed yoga in Delhi's Nehru Park on Saturday. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, he said the yoga session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, age, backgrounds or ability.

In a statement shared on X, he said, "Pleased to join the Diplomatic Corps at the Nehru Park in Delhi this morning to celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga. Like PM @narendramodi said today, the session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1936256858588619000

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Celebrating 11th International Day of Yoga with the global community in New Delhi. EAM @DrSJaishankar led #IDY2025 celebration by MEA where Ambassadors, High Commissioners, members of the diplomatic corps and officers of the Ministry joined to perform yoga. Based on the theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', the th edition of International Day of Yoga emphasises harmony between human wellbeing & the nature around."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1936263957611728941

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

According to a United Nations statement, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor