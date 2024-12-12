Romania, Bulgaria set to join EU border-free Schengen Area in January 2025

Brussels [Belgium], December 12 : Romania and Bulgaria are set to fully join the European Union border-free Schengen Area on January 1, 2025, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament said.

Sharing a post on X, Metsola wrote, "It's done. It's decided. It's deserved. Romania & Bulgaria will fully join Schengen on 1 January 2025."

"Congratulations to the people of both countries who have worked hard and long for this. A stronger Schengen signifies a safer & more united Europe," the post added.

Meanwhile, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis welcomed the decision and asserted that "Romanian citizens are looking forward to be a part of this border-free space of free movement."

Sharing a post on X, "I warmly welcome the positive decision taken today in #Brussels regarding the full accession of Romania to the #Schengen Area. Romanian citizens are looking forward to be a part of this border-free space of free movement. Our accession will strengthen EU security and unity."

"Romania thanks all EU institutions & member states for their support and trust. Today's decision is a recognition of our years-long efforts and progress achieved. RO assures that we will continue to act fully responsible for protecting & strengthening EU's external borders," the post added.

Following the accession of Bulgaria to Schengen, President Rumen Radev said that the accession is essential for the development of the Bulgarian economy. "Bulgaria has achieved one of its strategic goals with its accession to Schengen, which is essential for the citizens and for the development of the Bulgarian economy. I congratulate all those who have made a real contribution to this achievement," Radev wrote on X.

Notably, the border-free Schengen Area guarantees free movement to more than 425 million EU citizens, along with non-EU nationals living in the EU or visiting the EU as tourists, exchange students or for business purposes (anyone legally present in the EU).

Free movement of persons enables every EU citizen to travel, work and live in an EU country without special formalities. Schengen underpins this freedom by enabling citizens to move around the Schengen Area without being subject to border checks, according to the European Commission.

The Schengen provisions abolish checks at EU's internal borders, while providing a single set of rules for controls at the external borders applicable to those who enter the Schengen area for up to 90 days.

