Romania faces surge in respiratory infections, flu cases

Bucharest, Feb 7 Romania has registered a 'record' number of respiratory infections and flu cases, exceeding 170,000 nationwide between January 27 and February 2, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced.

Speaking at a press conference, Rafila said that over 12,500 cases of influenza were clinically diagnosed, prompting the mobilisation of healthcare resources.

To manage the surge, authorities have established 300 medical centres for diagnosis and outpatient treatment, with severe cases referred to hospitals.

The minister urged the public to adopt preventive measures, including avoiding crowds and wearing masks if symptomatic.

He also emphasised the importance of flu vaccination, revealing that 1.7 million doses have been distributed through pharmacies, and a higher vaccination rate is needed to curb the spread, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite rising infections, Rafila ruled out closing schools, advocating instead for strict monitoring and isolation of symptomatic students.

He acknowledged potential class closures in extreme cases but stressed that school-wide shutdowns should not be a standard response.

As of February 2, Romania has recorded 35 flu-related deaths, with 13 new fatalities in the latest reporting week.

A respiratory infection is an infection that affects the respiratory system, which includes the nose, throat, sinuses, bronchi, and lungs.

These infections can be caused by a variety of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Common viral respiratory infections include the common cold, influenza (flu), and Covid-19, while bacterial infections can lead to conditions such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

Respiratory infections can range from mild to severe, depending on the type of pathogen and the individual’s overall health.

Symptoms often include coughing, sneezing, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

In more serious cases, respiratory infections can lead to complications like pneumonia, which may require hospitalisation and medical intervention.

The spread of respiratory infections typically occurs through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. They can also spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face, particularly the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Prevention strategies include good hygiene practices like frequent handwashing, using tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, wearing masks in crowded areas, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.

Vaccination is also available for certain viral respiratory infections, such as influenza and Covid-19, to reduce the risk and severity of infection.

