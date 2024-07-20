Romania tightens ad restrictions on e-cigarettes, tobacco products

Bucharest, July 20 Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed into law new regulations that tighten advertising restrictions on e-cigarettes, including vape devices and heated tobacco products.

The new legislation expanded the existing prohibitions on explicit advertising for tobacco products, Xinhua news agency reported.

The updated law includes e-cigarettes, vape devices, heated tobacco devices, products intended for inhalation without burning from tobacco substitutes, and nicotine pouches for oral use.

Explicit advertising for these products is now banned on radio and television broadcasts and public transportation tickets.

Furthermore, the legislation prohibits advertising for these products within educational and healthcare institutions or 200 meters of their entrances.

It also restricts advertising in publications primarily targeting minors and in theatres before, during, and after performances intended for children.

