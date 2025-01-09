Rosh Pina airport reopens

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): On Thursday, January 9, Rosh Pina Airport opened for operations after being closed for over a year due to the "Iron Swords" War. Rosh Pina is located in the "Finger of the Galilee" near the border with Lebanon.

The opening of the airport was made possible after Israel's Civil Aviation Authority (CVA), in cooperation with the Israel Meteorological Service, conducted an inspection of the airport and checked the integrity of the runway infrastructure, the control tower, the auxiliary communication and navigation systems, meteorological systems, and the competence of the fire and rescue forces at the airport, in order to confirm the airport's return to regular operations.

"The opening of the Rosh Pina Airport is another part of the process of returning civil aviation to normal in the north of the country," said the CVA adding that it "wishes the airport many takeoffs and landings and hopes for the return of all the hostages!" (ANI/TPS)

