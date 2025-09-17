Royal Institute of British Architects reveals 15 ground-breaking projects for its inaugural Middle East Award

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI/WAM): The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) revealed the 15 finalists for the inaugural Middle East Award, showcasing the most transformative and socially impactful new architecture across the Gulf (GCC).

From the first purpose-built women-only mosque in the Muslim world to an ambitious transformation of a former Saudi airport into the world's largest city park, the shortlist reflects how the region is reimagining its future.

Projects range from the conservation of one of the UAE's most biodiverse nature reserves to an experience centre built using indigenous Najdi design, showcasing architecture where innovation, sustainability and cultural identity are at the forefront.

The winner of the award will be announced during Dubai Design Week on 5 November 2025, followed by a dedicated event on 7 November.

The shortlist spans four countries - the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain - and brings together both regional and international architects from across the GCC, as well as the UK, USA, Germany, Singapore, and Japan.

It showcases a diverse range of projects, from civic landmarks that transform city life to innovative responses to climate change and biodiversity loss, the adaptive reuse of historic buildings, and bold new cultural destinations.

Together, these projects demonstrate how architecture is being used to solve real-world challenges and create more sustainable and inclusive spaces for their communities.

Shortlisted projects highlight innovative responses to biodiversity, climate and ecology. Examples include the Khor Kalba Turtle and Wildlife Sanctuary by Hopkins Architects (Algurm), a cluster of rounded pavilions supporting the rehabilitation of turtles and endangered birds; the World Food Waste Teahouse: Arabi-an by Mitsubishi Jisho Design (Dubai), the world's first food-concrete structure using tea leaves and dried fruits to create biodegradable, demountable tea spaces; and Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre by Hopkins Architects (Al-Madam Plain), five interconnected pods inspired by fossilised urchins, linking visitors to the area's prehistoric landscapes and ancient burial tombs. In Riyadh, King Salman Park by Gerber Architekten, Buro Happold and Setec is an ambitious regeneration of a former airport site into a 16.7 km² green oasis at the heart of the city, pioneering desert soil revitalisation, sustainable water use, and climate-resilient planting.

Architecture that creates inclusive, socially impactful environments is also recognised. Highlights include the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women by Diller Scofidio + Renfro (Doha), the first purpose-built contemporary women's mosque in the Muslim world, featuring an undulating roof punctuated by over 5,000 light wells that diffuse natural light to create a luminous, contemplative atmosphere; the Jafar Centre, Dubai College by Godwin Austen Johnson (Dubai), a flexible STEM learning hub designed to prioritise daylight, acoustics and sustainability; and the Wadi Safar Experience Center by Dar Al Omran - Rasem Badran (Riyadh), a cultural gateway to the wider Wadi Safar development, with modern immersive experiences that highlight heritage, ecology and Vision 2030 goals.

Several projects reimagine heritage forms for today's context. In Sharjah, The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim by ANARCHITECT transforms two 1950s family homes, once owned by a pearl merchant into a boutique hotel, balancing preservation and cultural identity with contemporary design In Riyadh, the Wadi Safar Experience Center by Dar Al Omran - Rasem Badran, draws on Najdi architecture with courtyards, inward-facing spaces, and earth berm landscaping, integrating tradition with climate-responsive sustainability.

Kerem Cengiz, the Jury Chair for Middle East Awards- "The Middle East's shortlist is a powerful reflection of a region in architectural renaissance, where cultural identity is alive, evolving, and deeply embedded in contemporary form.

From adaptive reuse of traditional typologies to bold urban interventions and socially responsive spaces, these projects reflect a region embracing innovation while honouring its heritage.

Whether through materiality, spatial generosity or climatic intelligence, each work tells a story of place and people. Together, they represent a new architectural language for the Middle East, rooted in memory, yet confidently forward-looking, imaginative, and profoundly transformative"

Chris Williamson, RIBA President, said, "The shortlisted projects demonstrate how architecture in the Middle East is evolving with purpose, sensitivity, and ambition. What stands out is not only the quality of design, but the diversity of approaches: some projects draw deeply on heritage, while others push the boundaries of contemporary practice."

"As we face immense social and environmental challenges, these projects stand out for their creativity, sustainability, and human focus. They show how architecture can support communities, respond to climate realities, and create places that enrich daily life. This award is about recognising that ambition, and sharing it on the international stage."

Projects have been shortlisted across a range of categories, including Adaptive Reuse, Design for Living, Future Projects, RIBA Member, Social Architecture, Sustainability and Resilience, and Temporary Architecture.

Notably, categories such as Future Projects and Temporary Architecture will debut for the very first time, reflecting the evolving priorities and shifts in how architecture is designed and built for current and future generations. (ANI/WAM)

