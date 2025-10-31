Royal tribute to faith and service: King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit BAPS Neasden Temple

London, October 31 King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, London – popularly known as ‘Neasden Temple’ – to mark the temple’s 30th anniversary, coinciding with Diwali and the Hindu New Year celebrations.

The royal couple were welcomed by Jitu Patel, Chair of the Board of Trustees. This was their first visit to the Mandir as King and Queen, following previous visits as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, reflecting the Royal Family’s longstanding and warm relationship with the Mandir and the BAPS Hindu community.

Since its opening in 1995, Neasden Temple has become an internationally acclaimed spiritual and cultural landmark, welcoming millions of visitors and devotees from around the world and contributing to wider British society through initiatives in child and youth development, elderly welfare, health, and humanitarian relief.

During their visit, they met volunteers and community members and learned about the Temple’s charitable work, including its longstanding partnership with The Felix Project – a London-based charity that redistributes surplus food to alleviate hunger for the vulnerable – which also forms a part of His Majesty’s Coronation Food Project.

Along their tour, they also learned about the forthcoming BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Paris, France – the first traditional Hindu temple in the country – opening next September, while meeting key members of the project team.

Yogvivekdas Swami, Head Swami of the Temple, remarked, “It was an honour for the community to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Neasden Temple on this historic occasion. We are deeply grateful for their friendship and their continuing interest in our services for the community.”

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the 92-year-old spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha worldwide, conveyed his prayers and blessings through a video message from India.

He said, “Across your decades of public service, you have valued faith and fostered harmony between religions, and your presence today is a testament to that.” In a personal letter, His Holiness added, “May all of the UK continue to progress and prosper.”

Before leaving, the royal family also expressed their appreciation for the tireless service of the volunteers who sustain the Mandir’s spiritual and community life throughout the year.

