RT India brings its first multi-stage integrated advertising campaign to India, challenging mainstream media narratives about nation

New Delhi, Jan 3 RT India has launched its first major multi-stage integrated India-wide advertising campaign, challenging geopolitical assumptions and the mainstream media’s narratives on India.

The provocative out-of-home, online and print campaign involves an array of billboard advertising, bespoke bus and taxi wraps, print ads in newspapers, airport takeovers and an array of other formats, nationwide.

The first stage of the two-stage campaign initially poses thought-provoking open questions including: ‘Why does the West still see India as a third-world country?’, ‘Should Europe’s problems be India’s problems?’, and ‘Why won’t Britain return the Koh-I-Noor diamond?’.

These questions are targeted at the root of broad geopolitical national discussions.

“RT India has always sought to tackle head-on the entrenched and pervasive assumptions of Western establishments’ on India and the Global South at large.”, said RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina.

“Our first nation-wide campaign in India shows that we are here to stay, and we are not afraid to question the mainstream narrative hegemony.”

