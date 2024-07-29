RTA develops two marine transport lines for Dubai Creek Marina residents

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has developed two marine transport lines to serve the residential areas of Dubai Creek Harbour (Creek Harbour Station).

The first line operates between Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 16:00 to 23:55. The second line connects Dubai Creek Harbour to Al Jaddaf Marine Transport Station and Al Khor Metro Station, operating on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 07:30 to 10:50 and from 16:00 to 22:50. The fare for each stop is only AED 2. These two lines have been designed to connect the tourist attractions in the emirate.

The development of these lines follows the signing of a collaboration agreement between RTA and Emaar Properties to serve waterfront community & development projects and revamp tourist destinations and residential areas in Dubai.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency, signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, and Ahmed Al Matrooshi Executive Board Member of Emaar Properties, signed on behalf of Emaar.

Ahmed Bahrozyan stated, "The lines have been highly successful in meeting public demand. When the lines were launched in August 2022, they served an average of 3,000 monthly passengers. However, this number has soared to an average of 30,000 passengers per month in the current year, reflecting a remarkable 900 percent increase. Which resulted this collaboration with the developer to enhance the infrastructure by providing berths to accommodate various marine vessels and to provide a ticket selling kiosks to improve customer satisfaction with the services provided."

"The step is expected to increase the number of marine transport users in the emirate in line with RTA's Marine Transport Master Plan 2020-2030, which provided for addressing the developer's needs," he added.

Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Executive Board Member of Emaar, emphasised the importance of collaboration between public and private entities in the UAE. This collaboration contributes to achieving visions and goals efficiently, boosting the economy, and fostering well-being. It also enhances Dubai's position as a leading global destination for both residence and investment.

"The provision of appropriate infrastructure in Emaar Properties' sea-view developments facilitates public movement to and from these developments, making them more attractive. This is thanks to the use of RTA's marine transport services," he said.

The RTA is committed to enhancing public and tourist marine transportation services to meet the needs of residents and visitors and improve customer satisfaction in the emirate. To achieve these goals, RTA will collaborate with real estate developers, sign agreements that align with customer needs, and ensure that Dubai's well-being is in line with RTA's strategic objectives. (ANI/WAM)

