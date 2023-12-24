RTA to construct 762 bus shelters in key Dubai areas by 2025

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to construct 762 public bus shelters in strategic locations throughout the emirate.

According to the project plan, all shelters are scheduled for completion by 2025. RTA is exploring the use of 3D printing technology in the construction of some shelters on a trial base in collaboration with a company.

By integrating structural elements that enhance the overall architectural design, these shelters embody the refined character of Dubai, presenting it as an epitome of safe and stable urban living.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "The construction of these shelters is part of RTA's ongoing efforts to improve the public transport services, provide an integrated and reliable infrastructure and bring happiness to all residents of Dubai. The design of the new shelters is compatible with the Dubai Code for People of Determination, including wheelchair-accessible areas."

"The locations were selected based on several parameters including high population density areas, the current and future operational needs of public bus services, the integration with individual mobility means, and the adequate infrastructure and space within the right-of-way," Al Tayer explained.

He stated that RTA would continue with its ongoing development projects in Dubai to accommodate the city's urban and demographic growth. A key focus area would be enhancing mass transportation services to provide safe, smooth, and convenient transit options for both residents and visitors.

RTA has categorised the bus shelters into four tiers based on the number of users for each stop. Main Stop: serving over 750 passengers daily. Secondary Stop: accommodating 250 to 750 passengers daily, Primary Stop: used by 100 to 250 passengers daily, and Pick-up/Drop-off Station: used by up to 100 passengers daily. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor