Rubina Dilaik's 'brunch' FOMO, gives a peek into her culinary cravings

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, shared a glimpse of her wholesome brunch, and said how much she missed it.

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have recently became parents to the twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa.

The 'Saas Bina Sasural' actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

The actress shared happy pictures of herself having her brunch.

Rubina is donning a floral dress, with no makeup and her hair open.

The string of photos were captioned as: “I missed my #brunch scenes”.

On December 27, 2023, the couple had dropped the first pictures of their little bundle of joys, and revealed their names.

Rubina and Abhinav had tied the knot in June 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

