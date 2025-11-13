Rubio calls Delhi blast ‘terrorist attack’, commends India’s ‘very professional’ probe 

Hamilton (Canada), Nov 13 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has characterised the Red Fort bombing as a “terrorist attack” and commended India’s “very professional” investigation.

“Clearly, it was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people”, he said at a news conference here on Wednesday.

Praising India's follow-up to the attack, he said they “need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation”.

“They’re doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation,” he said, adding, “and I think when they have facts, they’ll release those facts”.

The US has offered to help with the probe, “but I think they’re very capable in these investigations (and) they don’t need our help,” he said.

Earlier, he and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who are in Canada for the G7 foreign ministers’ conference, met.

Jaishankar called the meeting “good” on an X post, adding, “Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi”.

On Monday, a car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing eight people and wounding over 20.

India’s union cabinet declared it a terrorist attack, saying in a resolution, “The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion”.

"The cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay,” the resolution added.

Asked by a reporter how concerned he was about tensions rising between India and Pakistan because of the terrorist attack, Rubio said, “We’re aware of the potential that holds”.

Tamping down speculations of the tensions spiralling, he went on to praise India’s “very measured and cautious and very professional” response in probing it.

Jaishankar said that during his meeting with Rubio, they “discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains”.

Trump said on Monday that India and the US were “pretty close” to making a trade deal "that’s good for everybody”.

Jaishankar said that he and Rubio also “exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific".

