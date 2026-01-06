Rubio tasked to lead US post-operation strategy in Venezuela: White House

Washington, Jan 6 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been designated by President Donald Trump to lead implementation of Washington’s post-operation strategy in Venezuela, the White House said, outlining a whole-of-government effort that spans diplomatic, economic, financial, and military tools.

Stephen Miller, a close adviser to the president, told reporters at the White House on Monday that Rubio has been asked to enforce the president’s guidance and coordinate across agencies.

“The President of the United States has asked Secretary Rubio … to directly enforcement of the President’s post guidance and direction to be the lead on this process,” Miller said, adding that the work involves “energy policy, Treasury policy, financial policy, military policy.”

Miller said the approach reflects broad coordination inside the administration. “It’s a big team, a group of people,” he said, while downplaying his own role. “I’m just happy to serve on this incredible team on behalf of President Trump.”

Pressed on how Washington is effectively “running” Venezuela following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and the swearing-in of a temporary leader, Miller pointed to US control over key pressure points. “We have an oil embargo on Venezuela,” he said. “For them to do any kind of commerce, they need our permission.”

He also cited the continued US military posture in the region. “We have our massive fleet, our Armada still present there,” Miller said. “This is an active and ongoing US government military operation. So, of course, we set the terms and conditions.”

Asked whether additional US personnel could be deployed, Miller rejected the premise that Venezuela’s authorities are acting independently of Washington. “The government of Venezuela is working directly and cooperatively with the United States,” he said.

Miller pushed back on suggestions that Venezuelan officials have struck a different public tone. “I don’t know what conversations you’re having with her,” he told a reporter, referring to the acting leadership in Caracas. “But I’m telling you that our conversations are that we are very much getting full, complete, and total cooperation from the Government of Venezuela.”

He said the administration believes such cooperation will lead to economic change inside the country. “As a result of that cooperation, the people of Venezuela are going to become richer than they ever have before,” Miller said.

Miller argued the United States also stands to gain. “Of course, the United States is going to benefit from this massively in terms of economic, security, and military cooperation, counter narcotics, counter terrorism, and every other division of our security,” he said.

Calling the effort a defining achievement, Miller said the administration views the Venezuela operation as “one of the greatest strategic shifts, rebalancing of power and military victories” in US history, culminating in the operation to capture Maduro. He declined to say whether similar actions could be replicated elsewhere.

