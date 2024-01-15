Ruchi Narain reveals why she had to shout at 'Karmma Calling' cast like school children

Mumbai, Jan 15 Ruchi Narain -- who has directed the upcoming streaming series ‘Karmma Calling’ -- has shared why she had to scream at the cast of the show during one scene.

The director opened up about the scene as she said that it was a night scene and the crew had to be on time because of the approaching sunrise.

The most difficult scenes to shoot are those when there is a hilarious moment, but the actors have to control their laughter. While being fun for actors, this can usually become a challenge for a director, especially when it’s a high pressure situation.

Talking about the scene, the director said: “One sequence which became a challenge was the sit down dinner sequence with all the main characters. It's a high drama scene where everyone is setting the other off in some or the other way. We were shooting this scene at around 4:00 am and suddenly Raveena started giggling and everybody joined her. We had to finish the sequence before the sun came up.”

She further mentioned: “It was really high pressure for me. I was sitting behind the monitor and every time we said action and someone said their line, they would all just burst out laughing. I was worried about finishing the scene and I had to shout at them like they were school children.”

‘Karmma Calling’ is based on the U.S. original series ‘Revenge’, which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Produced by R.A.T Films, ‘Karmma Calling’ drops on January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor